The Germiest Place in Your House, Healthy Brownies, and the Best Natural Tooth Whiteners

Health.com
May 20, 2011

  • Biking to work sounds great: You burn calories on your commute, you save money, and you help the environment. But what do you wear? And don’t you show up to work all sweaty? Get the real deal from this committed bike commuter. [DailySpark]

  • Time to spring clean—your workout playlist! Here’s a killer compilation to get you super-motivated. [Vital Juice]

  • You don’t often find the words “healthy” and “brownies” in the same sentence, but this (gluten-free!) recipe swaps in almond butter for oil and butter to cut back on unhealthy fats. [Vitamin G]

  • If you find yourself grumbling on the way to work out, try to remember how great you feel afterward. It might just change your life. [That’s Fit]

  • Pick up the pace (and shake up your routine) on your next outdoor run with this exhilarating speed workout. [FitSugar]

