Gear Guide: Asics Gel-Sustain TR Crosstrainers

With the start of 2013, I came to the realization that I needed some new crosstrainers—-bad! My current kicks, while I love them, are about three years old, and a little clunky when you compare them to the super light versions lining shelves nowadays.

Plus when I flipped them over the thread was almost non-existent, which is a definite sign that it’s time to pony up for a new pair. Enter the Asics Gel-Sustain TR.

At first glance I thought they were cute, but it takes more than a vibrant hue and a sleek silhouette for me to part with my hard earned cash. I need a shoe that actually performs... so early one Saturday morning I put this pair through its paces. Translation: I wore them to Titan Method.

I wanted to see if they could withstand all of the jumping, lunging, and quick, constant directional changes that are staple moves in this class.

One rigorous hour later I was completely sold. Here's why: They are lightweight (just 6 oz.) and as cushy as a fluffy pillow, yet they still pack some heft. When I slipped them on, they molded perfectly to my feet, and the fit was nice and snug (not tight!).

The flexible sole moved with my foot in a natural way, allowing it to twist and turn without hindrance. I was skeptical of the tread at first because it doesn't look exceptionally grippy, but I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of traction. Not once did I slide across the gym floor, which sometimes happens when sweat pools under me, not even while doing mountain climbers or side plank crunches.

The bottom line: The Gel-Sustain is a solid crosstrainer, and at $85 a great buy. I'll definitely be sporting these at my next sweat session.

