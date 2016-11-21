This 45-Minute Burn Boot Camp Workout Builds Strength and Stamina

Who needs equipment anyway? Research shows that bodyweight training can be just as effective as a stint in the weight room, since it requires you to utilize the muscles throughout your entire body. Bodyweight workouts are also a great way to sweat because they’re free of charge, easily modified, and can be done just about anywhere (your bedroom included).

In this video, Burn Boot Camp founders Devan and Morgan Kline lead their own 45-minute full-body routine that works every muscle group for a total toning workout. Follow along and sweat it out as you tackle some of the strength and conditioning exercises described below.

RELATED: The 10-Minute Bodyweight Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Don't have time to watch? Here are three top moves from this intense workout!

High Knees: From standing, alternate raising each knee toward the chest as fast as you can for 30 seconds. Be sure to raise the knee to waist-level or higher.

Mountain Climbers with Jump Knee Tuck: From a plank position, begin to do classic mountain climbers by alternating bringing the knees toward the chest as fast as you can. After two full climbers, pop up to stand and do a jump knee tuck, driving the knees up toward the chest as you jump in the air before returning to your starting plank position. Repeat sequence for 30 seconds.

Russian Twists: Sit on the ground with legs bent and raised to 45 degrees in front of you. Lean upper body toward the floor so that the core is engaged. Clasp hands together in front of you and reach them outside the left side of the body, then the right as you twist your upper body to face each side as fast as you can. Continue twisting for 30 seconds.