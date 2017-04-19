This 5-Move Dumbbell Routine Builds Strength in Every Muscle Group

We’re all for boutique fitness classes and of-the-moment activity trackers, but sometimes a simple dumbbell is all we want to add to our sweat session. And just because the standard prop is a classic doesn’t mean it can’t do a stellar job of sculpting and toning. Take it from Dara Theodore, instructor from The Fhitting Room, a New York City fitness studio. This video shows you how to do five dumbbell exercises that will leave you sore (in a good way) the next day. Pro tip: Rest for 30 seconds between each exercise; it’ll make your next round even stronger.

Dumbbell thruster: Start from standing with a dumbbell in each hand and your legs slightly wider than hip-width apart. Squat down deeply, then swiftly stand back up, thrusting your arms straight above your head. Repeat this squat-and-thrust motion for 45 seconds. Rest for 15, then repeat for another 45.

Dumbbell tuck-ups: Sit on your tailbone with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle and hovering a few inches from the floor. Hold a single dumbbell at chest height in front of your body. From this starting position, extend your legs out long while simultaneously lowering your torso back toward the floor, so the upper and lower body extend in opposite directions. Return to starting position and repeat weighted tuck-up movement for 45 seconds. Rest for 15, then repeat for another 45.

Dumbbell lateral lunge to curl: Start from standing with a dumbbell in each hand. From here, take a lateral lunge to the right side, keep the left leg straight as you lower the weights toward the right foot. Return to stand and curl the weight up toward the chest. Repeat on the left side, then continue the lateral lunge-and-curl combo for 45 seconds. Rest for 15, then repeat for another 45.

Dumbbell push-up to renegade row: Start in a push-up position with hands holding onto dumbbells on the floor. Complete a push-up, then pause at the top. Lift your right arm up into a row movement, then the left. Repeat push-up and renegade row combo for 45 seconds. Rest for 15, then repeat for another 45.

Dumbbell deadlift high pull: Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides, and feet hip-width apart. With your weight in your heels, bend your knees slightly and guide the dumbbells down the front of your body toward your floor, keeping your back flat and glutes engaged. Swiftly raise body back up to standing, pulling the weights up toward the chest so the elbows bend deeply. Repeat dumbbell deadlift with pull for 45 seconds. Rest for 15, then repeat.