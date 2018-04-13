5 Exercises You Can Do on a Bench

There’s no need to waste another sunny spring day on an indoor workout. Instead, hit the great outdoors, find a park bench (or stable platform), and get to sweating. The benefit, besides some energy-boosting, stress-busting fresh air? “A bench is a very versatile tool that can really up your fitness game,” explains Courtney Paul, creator of CPXperience and fitness and creative coordinator at Liftonic, a boutique weight-training studio in New York City. “It can be used for cardio, strength, and even endurance-style training.” Try these moves, put together by Paul, which hit all major body parts (core, too!), as well as shore up your balance and stability.