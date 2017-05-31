This 25-Minute Strength Workout Activates Every Muscle Group

Targeted workouts are great for when you want to hit a tough-to-tone spot, but we think feeling fatigued all over is especially rewarding. And when it only takes 20 minutes of work to feel sore the next day? Well, that’s even better.

This routine from the Brave Body Project does just that. Founded by trainers Lindsey Clayton and Amber Rees, the Brave Body Project is an “online community and fitness membership program for people who share a passion for feeling strong, being bold, and finding the brave within.” Put another way, these ladies know how to help you get fit—and feel great about it.

That’s precisely why we asked Lindsey and Amber to share their favorite exercises for head-to-toe strengthening. They brought 10 moves that deliver a serious “full-body beatdown.” Sound intimidating? Yes. But is it an amazing sweat session? Double yes.

WATCH THE VIDEO: This Full-Body Workout from Emily Skye Torches Calories and Builds Strength Fast

In this video, the energetic duo will lead you through a workout that targets the arms, legs, core, and glutes. Here’s how it goes: Each move is done for 50 seconds, and followed by 10 seconds of recovery. Once you complete all 10 moves, you get 30 seconds of rest, and then do it all over again.

The best part about these moves is that they sculpt and stretch different body parts simultaneously. For example, a walkout tricep push-up with a hip opener not only targets the upper arms, but also creates space in the hips. Similarly, a side lunge with a lateral raise works the muscles in the thighs and challenges balance too.

Want to break a sweat in just 20 minutes? Watch this video for a full-body workout you can do at home. Press play, get strong, repeat.