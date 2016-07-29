These Fitness Studios Let You Take a Class for Free

If you love to work out, you probably already know that the group fitness scene has been on the rise in recent years. With so many new classes cropping up—from spin to barre to yoga—studios like SoulCycle and PureBarre have become incredibly popular and developed cult followings. Unfortunately, many of these classes are also expensive, and can cost upwards of $40 per session (yikes).

The good news: For those of us who want a challenging workout without penny-pinching until our next paycheck, there are still studios, gyms, and retailers that have great fitness deals. Here, 14 that offer free or discounted opportunities to sweat for first-time clients.

First class free

Core Power Yoga (studios in 20 states): This yoga studio gives new members an entire week—yes, week!—of free classes. After that first week, you can purchase an unlimited membership, 5-, 10-, or 20-class packages, or a single class for $21.

Crunch Gym (19 U.S. locations): Not a fan of group fitness classes? Try a classic gym visit with Crunch’s 1-day free guest pass for new clients.

David Barton Gym (New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Honolulu): Get your first class or workout free at this upscale gym chain. Try one of their unique classes, like Rock Star Yoga or Rope Burn, for a good, sweaty time.

Gold's Gym (in 33 states): Sign up for a free group exercise class or a complimentary 7-day VIP membership trial at participating locations of the national fitness chain.

Lululemon (select retail locations throughout U.S.): The athleisure company regularly offers complimentary classes at stores across the country. Sign up for yoga, meditation, or the Lemon Run Club on their website.

Nike+Training Club (in 20 U.S. cities): The retailer hosts Nike+ Training Club fitness classes at select retail locations across the country, as well as outdoors. The best part? All classes are free and taught by Nike trainers. To secure your spot, sign up in advance online.

November Project (more than 20 U.S. locations): The November Project isn’t a studio or a brand, but rather an entire fitness movement that offers free outdoor activities to attendees of all fitness levels. To join, do as the website says: "Just show up!”

Orangetheory Fitness (hundreds of locations in the U.S.): The studio lets first-timers try the heart-pumping workout (which combines interval treadmill running, weight training, and indoor rowing) for free. Prices vary depending on the studio's location, but you can expect to pay between $28 and $34 per visit after the first class.

Physique 57 (in NYC, the Hamptons, and Beverly Hills): Clients get a free first class at this up-and-coming barre studio. After that, the ballet-inspired workout costs $36 per class.

REI (select U.S. stores): The recreational equipment company offers a variety of classes and events to shoppers looking to get active outside. Some workouts come with a price tag, but others, including stand up paddleboarding lessons and mountain biking, are free of charge.

First class discount

ClassPass (in 29 U.S. cities): This start-up charges members a flat monthly fee for access to classes at local studios (including popular spots like Flywheel, PureBarre, and Physique 57). Although ClassPass raised its prices earlier this year, newbies can still snag a deal in the first month, paying just $19 for 5 classes. Regular ClassPass prices vary depending on location, but that same 5-class "Base" plan costs $75 in New York City, for example.

Flywheel (in 16 U.S. cities/regions): The fitness studio (which offers both spin and barre classes) lets first-timers off a bit easy, slashing their regular prices by more than half. New clients can pay $15 for their first visit, then $34 on subsequent ones.

SoulCycle (in 14 U.S. states/regions): SoulCycle offers a discounted class to clients who are new to the trendy spin studio. Pay $20 for your first visit, then $34 per drop-in class after that.

Yoga to the People (Berkley, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle): This yoga studio offers donation-based Vinyasa classes, so you can give as little as $1 (although some of YTTP's hot studios require a minimum $7 donation). Feeling extra frugal? BYOM (bring your own mat) to avoid a $2 mat fee.