Mandy Moore is constantly serving us major inspiration, whether it’s by changing it up with a new chopped hairstyle, rocking a fashionable athleisure sweatshirt, or getting real about going to therapy. Not to mention, we love the fact that she’s so transparent about mental health on her Insta.

Recently, the This Is Us star posted her weekend sweat session to Instagram stories showcasing a workout accessory we’re dying to get our hands on: a blush pink fitness tracker. “Making time to get my fitness goals done with my fossil sport smartwatch,” she captioned her photo.

“Lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more,” Moore added, posting another up-close picture of her arm candy. The actress also looked very hiker-chic, wearing the smartwatch in another Instagram from the weekend. And, we’re officially obsessed with the sporty yet feminine tracker.

But Moore isn’t the only super fan. The Fossil Sport Smartwatch ($275; fossil.com, amazon.com) sold out in just two weeks after it launched—but the good news is, Moore’s favorite smartwatch is back in stock just in time for all your summer workouts and outdoor adventures.

The Fossil Sport Smartwatch is not only a stylish and versatile accessory that can take you from studio-to-street, but it’s also an amazing tracker that brings some serious competition to both the Apple Watch and Fitbit. Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, it uses untethered GPS to track your run's distance on your watch (you can leave your phone at home) and Bluetooth to connect to your phone, so you receive push notifications and alerts with a gentle buzz. With an efficient battery that provides 24+ hours of touchscreen use, you can also control your music right from the smartwatch, and the LED flashlight will come in handy when you need to illuminate things in your carry-on or gym bag or camping tent.

Plus, as Moore raved in her Instagram story, it boasts automatic heart-rate tracking—convenient for everything from yoga to runs—and is fully waterproof, meaning there’s no need to take it off while you wash your hands, shower, or hit the pool.

To buy: Fossil Sport Smartwatch ($275; amazon.com)

What’s more, whether you’re grabbing brunch after your workout or need to hydrate during your run, the smartwatch makes it so that you don’t need to lug around your wallet or stash a credit card in your leggings pocket. The Google Pay feature allows you to use the watch to make purchases almost any place you can use a credit card.

The sleek, ultra-lightweight design is compatible with 32 colorful straps—from silicone to mesh to leather—so you can change them out to compliment anything in your wardrobe, whether it’s a sundress for the office or leggings and a tank for your morning spin class. Another cool customizable feature? You can swap out the dial to match your mood (think: soothing mountain or ocean backdrops) or personalize your watch face with your favorite Instagram photo.

Combining fashion and fitness, the splurge-worthy Fossil Sport Smartwatch makes for a cute 24/7 accessory that will keep up with your active lifestyle, taking you from your morning workout to office meetings and beyond.

