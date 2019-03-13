Forward__Space's 3 Dance Moves for Toned Arms

Everyone loves a great night that ends in a lot of dancing and leaves your blouse a little damp. But breaking a sweat on the dance floor doesn’t have to be a party-time exclusive. Dancing to the beat has become a huge fitness trend—which is great, because dance is also a good way to relieve stress and unwind. It’s fun, relaxing, and a workout all in one. Could you ask for more?!

Not only is dancing the most fun way to burn calories, but it’s also great for toning from head to toe. In this video, New York City dance studio Forward__Space shows us how to tone our arms while getting down. Arms are one of the hardest areas to strengthen, but dancing makes it a little more fun.

The moves in this video include extending your arms horizontally and vertically to the beat of the music, as well as crisscrossing arms in front of you at a fast pace. Try out these challenging moves that will make arm exercises less of a drag and help with your disco fever.