How To Use a Foam Roller To Roll Out Your Quads

Are all of the exercises you’re doing for long, lean legs leaving you with sore quads? Fitness expert Lauren Williams teaches us how to release tension and soreness in our thigh muscles using a foam roller. Watch the video to see a demonstration.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Come down to the ground. Your left leg is going to be on the ground, and your right leg is going to be on the foam roller. You’re going to start right above the knee, roll down right to the hip area, and then back. Make sure you don’t roll over the knee, but you can roll right over the hip. Switch sides.