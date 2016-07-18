How To Use a Foam Roller To Roll Out Your IT Band

Lauren Williams shows us how to use a foam roller to massage and stretch the IT band and hip muscles. Simply face the side and rest your upper thigh on the foam roller, rolling down towards your knee, and then back up towards your hip. Use your hands on the ground for balance. Watch this quick video to see how!

You will work on rolling out your IT band and your upper hip with a foam roller. Come onto your side. Keep your right leg mostly straight. Your left leg is just there for support. Start at your hip area, and then roll down toward your knee. This is a great exercise if you ever have any knee pain because it helps to take away tension around the knee.