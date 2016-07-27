How To Use a Foam Roller To Roll Out Your Glutes

Massage your glute muscles by simply sitting on the foam roller and rolling back and forth over the muscle, crossing one leg over the other. Tight glutes can cause pain in your hips, back, and other areas, so this stretch is vital after a workout. Watch fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate how in this video!

RELATED: The Best Post-Workout Stretches

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

Sit right on top of the foam roller. Cross your right ankle over your left knee then tilt toward that bent leg. Roll here. This helps you get deeper into your glute muscle. You should roll your glutes because tight glutes can affect your hips and your back. Make sure to do both sides.