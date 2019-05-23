Flyby Fitness: I Tried a Bootcamp Class That Makes You Feel Like You're in a Video Game

I cannot tell a lie: I am not in what I consider my peak shape at the moment. Typically, I work out six days a week. Right now, I am averaging two days—three if I’m lucky. (Hey, sometimes the body needs some rest!) Plus, I’ve been traveling a lot for work, so being cramped up in an airplane seat is not exactly beneficial to my 5’4” frame. Translation: I went into Asphalt Green’s AG6 knowing that it was going to be a physical battle. What I didn’t realize was that I was going to have to train my brain too. Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know.

Bootcamp basics: A staple in the fitness industry, bootcamp-style classes, which often take their cues from military recruit training programs and combine cardio and strength exercises for a total-body burn, can be held indoors or outdoors. They typically stress all-over functional training, which not only improves one’s athletic skills, but also primes the body for activities in daily life (read: hauling groceries or placing your carry-on in the plane’s overhead compartment). Oh yeah, and they torch a ton of calories because they are HIIT in nature.

What AG6 says you’ll get: The 55-minute AG6 class is all about pushing your limits. The high-intensity, circuit-based program promises “a fitness experience like no other.” One that “focuses on movement with purpose to uncover your athletic sixth sense and strengthen all major muscle groups.”

What I got: A tough yet playful class that feels like it is taking place in the middle of an arcade. You move from station to station, working for 30 seconds to one minute then resting for 10 to 20 seconds. You’ll hit just about every exercise modality—strength, speed, reaction time, agility, and cardio.

And there is something for everyone: med ball slams and throws, suicide sprints, burpees, mini hurdle hops, and the list goes on. With the short intervals, I didn’t have to endure the exercises I disliked the most (think weighted Russian twists and mountain climbers using a Bosu ball and gliding discs) for too long. There was even a cool tech twist, where some stations had pressure sensitive lights, which direct you where to throw, jump, or stand.

I appreciated that the instructor reviewed the exercises before we started each round (there were about four, each including seven stations) and that she yelled out form cues and motivations quips throughout the class. However, I do think it would be beneficial to either have two fit pros per class or have the teacher walk around the room more. There is just a lot happening here and the class is big—there were about 15 people in mine— so I think it would make students feel like the instructor was more engaged. FYI: Be sure to arrive early so you can warm up on your own. There isn’t a formal warmup for this class.

Yes, it’s for you: If you want a high-energy workout that feels like a video game and keeps you on your toes—whether through varied exercises or sensory-based signals—you’ll enjoy this workout. I would recommend that first-timers partner up with AG6 regulars to help guide you through; I did, and it helped me immensely.

You should pass: If music is your motivator, you may not be so into this class. I found that the majority of the songs that I love to sweat to and that often give me an extra boost of energy were the ones that were played during the rest intervals. Also, if you prefer to zone out during the workout, pass. This class requires you to use your mind and your muscles the entire time. Finally, the flashing colored lights may not agree with everyone.

