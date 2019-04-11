3 Leg Stretches You Might Be Doing Wrong—and How to Fix Them

People always talk about being careful not to injure yourself while lifting weights, but many don’t know that you can injure yourself just as easily while stretching. That’s why we asked a trainer from Stretch*d, a stretching studio in New York City, to show us how to fix three stretches people always get wrong.

Hamstring stretch

Instead of sitting down and reaching to touch your toes, try lying on your back and using a band to pull one leg back towards your chest. This prevents lower back strain, and we all know we don’t need any more back problems.

RELATED: These 4 Resistance Band Leg Exercises Will Transform Your Lower Body

Quad stretch

Skip the low lunge to avoid putting too much pressure on the knee and hip. Instead, lie on your left side, bend your right knee behind you, and grab your right foot with your right hand. Repeat on the other side.

RELATED: 3 Stretches That'll Help You Wake Up in the Morning

Glute stretch

It’s easy to overstretch when working your glutes. Instead of leaning into your front leg in pigeon pose, lie on your back, and pull your thigh into your chest with your hands behind your knee. Repeat on the other side.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter