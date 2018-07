Reset your New Year’s health and fitness goals with an experience that is equal parts physically challenging and seriously relaxing. Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic and exhale are teaming up for a new wellness voyage along the Sea of Cortez islands Espiritu Santo and Isla Partida, a region in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur known for its beautiful beaches and abundant wildlife.

The Base Camp Baja expeditions depart from the Baja California Sur city La Paz on January 1, 4, 7, and 10 for three- or four-night voyages aboard the 30-cabin National Geographic Sea Bird, which will serve as a "floating base camp" to explore the pristine Sea of Cortez coastline. In addition to a long list of outdoor activities (think hiking among pink volcanic ash and snorkeling with sea lions), travelers will have access to exhale’s popular Core Fusion Barre Bootcamp, HIIT, and Power Yoga classes, plus SUP (stand up paddleboard) yoga and assisted stretching.

End the day with a Chill Yoga class, or indulge in relaxing neck and shoulder massages before cocktail hour (a free bar tab is included in the rates below).

Book now: Reservations can be made at expeditions.com. Rates start at $1,990 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin for a three-night voyage, or $2,650 for a four-night voyage.