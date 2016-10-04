The 6 Biggest Mistakes Trainers See You Making at the Gym

Nope, not figuratively. If you're literally resting on the handles while you pedal up a dust storm, your lower body isn't working as hard as it could be—and that means fewer calories torched, says Michele Olson, PhD, professor of exercise physiology at Auburn University in Alabama. Plus, you won't effectively engage your glutes and core.

Worse, you could be setting yourself up for injury, because the muscles and joints in your shoulders and neck are forced to support much more weight than usual. "When you lean on the machine, you're transferring about 30% of your body weight to your arms, shoulders, and neck," says Olson. "If you weigh 145 pounds, that's nearly 50 pounds." Touch bike or treadmill rails with your fingertips for balance, and actively pump your arms if you're on an elliptical.