Foods 6 Fitness Stars Wish Were Healthy

Do you ever wish your favorite indulgence was actually totally good for you? Yeah, so do we. And as it turns out, your favorite fitness stars aren’t immune to junk food cravings either. Watch this video to learn which foods these fit icons wish were totally healthy. Jessamyn Stanley and Misty Copeland are fans of savory fare like mac n’ cheese and Taco Bell. Katie Austin is a French fry fiend, while her mom, Denise Anderson, and Tracy Anderson go for sweeter treats like ice cream and brownies.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt hurt to dig into fries or chocolate ice cream every once in a while (everything in moderation, right?). But if you’re looking for healthier version of those classic crave-worthy treats, check out the recipes below.

Ingredients:

½ cup dairy free milk of choice

1 ripe banana, sliced and frozen

3 to 4 tbsp. raw cacao

Generous pinch of salt

1 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tbsp. maple syrup

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and very thick. Thin with more nut milk, if needed. Transfer to a bowl and freeze.

Ingredients:

3 small sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds)

1 1/2 tablespoons garlic-flavored olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preparation: Peel sweet potatoes; cut each potato lengthwise into 8 wedges. In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes and remaining ingredients; toss well to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake potatoes at 450° for 30 minutes or until soft and lightly browned, turning wedges after the first 15 minutes. Serve immediately.