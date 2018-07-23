5 Fitness Influencers Share The Words They Live By

Something as small as a phrase (or mantra) can be enough to power you through a tough, butt-kicking workout, or just a bad day. We may not realize it, but how we speak to ourselves is crucial to our self-confidence, self-love, and overall happiness, so it’s best to have an arsenal of positive thoughts at the ready, instead of turning to negative ones that cause us to self-implode. We asked some of our favorite fitness gurus for their personal mantras that help to lift them up no matter the circumstance. Check them out in the video above.

Anna Victoria, fitness influencer and founder of the Body Love app, tells Health, “My mantra is to let my struggles empower me, instead of overpower me.” Victoria reminds herself that even when nothing is going right (hey, we’ve been there), ups and downs are just part of life. Times of struggle are not necessarily a result of doing something wrong; they exist so that we learn a lesson.

Performance specialist and health consultant Joe Holder shares his multi-faceted mantra with us. He says that if you’re always being of service to others then you’ll be of service to yourself. In getting caught up in our own problems, we don’t see what others around us are going through. Practicing meditation has helped remind Holder to stay grounded in generosity each day.

Nike master trainer Kirsty Godso’s personal mantra is centered on patience and perspective. She says that it’s OK to take a break; it’s not an excuse to be lazy, but a chance to recover. She also stresses that you shouldn’t bully yourself. “How we speak to ourselves is so important, and we can’t give to others what we can’t first give to ourselves.”

“You’re exactly where you need to be,” says fitness expert Katie Austin. She confesses that she used to compare herself to other successful women in her industry on social media in a negative way. Now, she focuses on living in the present.

Simone De La Rue, a fitness trainer and founder of Body By Simone, shares that her mantra is being a vision of health and beauty. You can have all the material things in the world, but what are we without our health? De La Rue stresses that it’s important to be able to look in the mirror and appreciate ourselves and have no negative thoughts. It’s all about self-love.