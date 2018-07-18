3 Fitness Stars Share What Working Out and Staying Active Has Taught Them

Physical activity not only protects you from a laundry list of health problems, like high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease, but it also helps promote better sleep, gives you more energy, and can even improve your mood. That last one is backed up by science: Being active and working out stimulates brain chemicals that can help you feel happier and more relaxed (goodbye, stress).

No matter your age, it’s never too late to start taking care of yourself and reap the benefits of physical exercise. The first step is to find a fitness routine that you enjoy enough to commit to. We spoke to three kick-ass women on what they’ve learned about this from their own fitness journeys. Let’s just say that we are feeling very inspired.

We love Jeanette Jenkins’s energy! This trainer and founder of the Hollywood Trainer tells Health that fitness is the fountain of youth. This 43-year-old says she feels like a twenty-something, and there’s no activity she can’t do, whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, Zumba, Pilates, yoga, or kickboxing.

Fitness guru and celebrity trainer Lacey Stone reminds us not to give up if working out starts to become harder. “Anything worth having is not easy. But, if you’re willing to put in the work, have stamina, and be consistent, anything is possible if you don’t give up on yourself.” We are here for this motto.

Hilaria Baldwin, yoga instructor and co-founder of Yoga Vida in New York, points out that when you practice yoga, the focus should be on what it feels like, as opposed to what it looks like. She’s learned to be kind to herself and rely on what she’s feeling to guide her. We’ll be taking that to heart next time we get our flow on.