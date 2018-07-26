3 Fitness Stars Share the Exercise They Love to Hate

What’s the one exercise you always dread yet feel amazing after you do it? Or the move you think about skipping during a class but then push yourself through? Believe it or not, even top fitness instructors also have that one exercise—the exercise they love to hate.

“Hard pass,” says Lacey Stone, trainer on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, about the exercise she could definitely live without: running.

Like many other despised workouts, running is actually a really effective form of physical activity, Stone says. Some might call it a necessary evil.

“I will never, ever in my life ever ever do a burpee,” says Nicole Winhoffer, also a trainer on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and founder of the NW Method.

Unfortunately for Winhoffer and fellow burpee haters, this is a terrific exercise. When done correctly, burpees work every muscle group in your body. If you can motivate yourself to power through a few sets, you’re sure to walk away feeling stronger.

Jeanette Jenkins, founder of the The Hollywood Trainer, admits that nothing challenges her like high-intensity interval training (HIIT). At the same time, she won’t deny she feels great after completing a HIIT session. “I immediately notice the change in my body,” Jenkins says.

The exercises that tend to challenge us the most—the ones we resist doing—are the moves that make us feel fit and healthy in the long run. So bite the bullet and push yourself to do it; you’ll feel better and won’t regret it.