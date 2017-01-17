5 Inspiring Fitness Influencers to Follow on Instagram

Get some kick-butt moves (and tips and tricks!) from the fit pros behind these insanely motivating Instagram accounts.
Need some fitness motivation, or looking for challenging new moves to add to your workout routine? Look no further than Instagram. From celebrity trainers to former pro runners, there are tons of influencers on the social media platform to help inspire your next sweat session. We love that these social media stars share tips and tricks about everything from their favorite HIIT moves to the best new running shoes to body-positive snaps. Here, our top five fitness feeds to follow in 2017.
1
Lita Lewis
Follow her: @followthelita
With her body-affirming quotes, killer strength-based moves, and her empowering hashtag #thickthighssavelives, this trainer is just the dose of fitspo you need.
2
Julia Lucas
Follow her: @justrunjulia
The pics from this Nike+ Run Club coach and former pro runner prove pounding the pavement is fun, but it's her captions about training, nutrition, and injury prevention that are key.
3
Kira Stokes
Follow her: @kirsastokesfit
We're pretty stoked about this celeb trainer's high-powered Insta; fuel your feed with her pull-up videos, plank tutorials, and that occasional sneaker selfie.
4
Niki Klasnic
Follow her: @sugarysixpack
Scroll through this Adidas ambassador's page for inspiring before-and-after shots, as well as simple, do-anywhere moves that will help you sculpt your own six-pack.
5
Shauna Harrison
Follow her: @shauna_harrison
Get reminders to move daily from this PhD and creator of the #sweataday challenge, who offers a mix of yoga poses and HIIT workouts set against stunning backdrops.