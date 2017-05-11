These Super-Fit Moms Are an Endless Source of Inspo

We love following fit moms on Instagram, from A-listers (hi, Britney!) to yoga instructors. Not only do these women prove you can be in amazing shape at any age or stage in life, they also inspire us to prioritize fitness (even when it feels like there's zero time in the day). And of course, they tend to share irresistible snaps of their adorable kids. Here, eight strong moms who make us want to break a sweat.

Elsa Pataky

@elsapatakyconfidential

The Spanish actress (and wife of Thor star Chris Hemsworth) regularly gives us a glimpse into her super-challenging fitness sessions, including her now-famous ab workout using a stroller—genius!

Laura Kasperzak

@lauraskykora

Laura Kasperzak is always posting sweet snaps of the yoga poses she teacher her young daughter, who is already a total pro at challenging moves like Bow Pose and Bird of Paradise.

Hilaria Baldwin

@hilariabaldwin

Celebrity yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin (and mom of three little ones with hubby Alec Baldwin) stays balanced and grounded through her practice. Find your own center with Baldwin's gentle 5-minute yoga sequence, which strengthens the lower body while emphasizing the importance of breath.

Kristin McGee

@kristinmcgee

Health's contributing yoga editor recently gave birth to twin boys, and she's kept active by incorporating them into her workout routine—such as by using them as super-cute "weights" in yoga-inspired, at-home strengthening exercises like the one above.

Sara Wiss

@sara.wiss

The Nike Run Club coach went viral earlier this year when she shared an amazing video of her doing five perfect chin-ups while 41 weeks pregnant.

Jillian Michaels

@jillianmichaels

Fitness entrepreneur and Health cover star Jillian Michaels (who is mom to daughter Lukensia and son Phoenix) always inspires us to get moving. (Check out her total-body workout for new mamas at least 12 weeks postpartum.)

Denise Austin

@deniseaustin

Denise Austin (of LifeFit by Denise Austin) has more than 30 years of experience as a fitness instructor, and shows no signs of slowing down. Need proof? Check out the full-body workout above with her daughter Katie Austin. This 10-minute routine tones from head to toe.

Tracy Anderson

@tracyandersonmethod

As anyone who's been to her ridiculously-challenging Tracy Anderson Method classes can attest, Health's contributing fitness editor is seriously strong. And most importantly, she understands the importance of balance and self-care. "You want to take care of yourself and be as good to yourself as possible," she recently told Health. "With self-gratitude, you can start making choices that will create balance for your body."

Britney Spears

@britneyspears

No "fit moms" list would be complete without Brit. Whether it's teaching a charity spin class, showing off her intense workouts, or flaunting her toned stomach in gym selfies, the mom of two follows her own "You better work" motto when it comes to her fitness routine.