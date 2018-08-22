These Are the 6 Best Journals to Track Your Fitness and Wellness Goals

If you’re all about organizing your life, take it one step further by recording your daily workouts with these cute (and useful) journals.

There’s no reason to wait until the New Year to set health and fitness goals for yourself. While we’re not suggesting you should ditch your Fitbit, jotting down your workouts each day—doing it in a notebook the old-fashioned way—is an easy way to help keep yourself accountable and stay on track. 

It’s easier to maintain that healthy lifestyle you promised yourself with the right tools. Our favorite fitness journals, listed below, will help track not only your exercises, but your meals and mental health each day.

1
Goal Getter Fitlosophy Journal

Inside this notebook you’ll find space for reflection as well as healthy tips and motivational quotes. Each new page prompts you to list your daily gratitudes, goals, and reasons to appreciate your body.

2
Eccolo Faux Leather Fitness Journal

Easily keep a tally of your daily water intake, inspirations, and nutrition in this six by eight-inch journal. There’s also a special space to remind you to check in on your emotional well being.

3
16-Week Fitlosophy Journal

With 114 pages for daily health ratings, workout notes, meal planning, and mood checks, you’ll be able to mark off goals to change your habits for good.

4
Erin Condren Wellness Log

Complete with a sticker sheet and 80 pages to jot down your progress, this fitness log will help you organize six months' worth of workouts, steps, water intake, sleep habits, and meals.

5
Fitlosophy Monthly Fitness Planner

Not only does this 52-week planner come in a stylish gold or silver color, it includes 600 stickers and 14 goal-setting bookmark inserts.

6
Eccolo “Get Fit, Don’t Quit” Exercise Journal

Stay focused with this notebook that features a new motivational quote on every page. The sturdy, faux-vegan leather cover also ensures that all 256 pages will stay intact.

