These Are the 6 Best Journals to Track Your Fitness and Wellness Goals

If you’re all about organizing your life, take it one step further by recording your daily workouts with these cute (and useful) journals.

There’s no reason to wait until the New Year to set health and fitness goals for yourself. While we’re not suggesting you should ditch your Fitbit, jotting down your workouts each day—doing it in a notebook the old-fashioned way—is an easy way to help keep yourself accountable and stay on track.

It’s easier to maintain that healthy lifestyle you promised yourself with the right tools. Our favorite fitness journals, listed below, will help track not only your exercises, but your meals and mental health each day.