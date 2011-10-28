Calorie-Free Halloween Traditions, Fitness-Inspired Costumes, and the Dirtiest Things You Touch Going to Work

- Skip the treats this year—or at least try—and instead enjoy these fun, calorie-free Halloween traditions. [dailySpark]
- And if you need a last-minute costume, look no further: These fitness-inspired getups are creative, fun, and unique. [Vital Juice]
- Even before you get to work, where germs from coworkers lurk on desktops and doorknobs, you encounter some pretty germy things. Find out which are the dirtiest. [Fox News]
- Now that the temperature is dropping, it may be time for you to move that workout back indoors. Make it an easy—and injury-free—transition with these helpful tips. [HuffPost]
- Between your gym membership and your pricey (but fashion-forward!) workout gear, staying fit can feel like it's taking a toll on your wallet. Here are six ways to save. [FitSugar]
- Veggies already pack a hefty nutritional punch. Do we really need "super broccoli"? [TIME Healthland]
- A coroner announced this week that Amy Winehouse’s July death was the result of alcohol poisoning. [People]
- Studies say that upping the intensity of your exercise will give you much more bang for your buck, but how exactly do you know what counts? Here's how to measure exercise intensity. [Greatist]