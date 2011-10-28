Calorie-Free Halloween Traditions, Fitness-Inspired Costumes, and the Dirtiest Things You Touch Going to Work

Health.com
October 28, 2011

  • And if you need a last-minute costume, look no further: These fitness-inspired getups are creative, fun, and unique. [Vital Juice]

  • Even before you get to work, where germs from coworkers lurk on desktops and doorknobs, you encounter some pretty germy things. Find out which are the dirtiest. [Fox News]

  • Now that the temperature is dropping, it may be time for you to move that workout back indoors. Make it an easy—and injury-free—transition with these helpful tips. [HuffPost]

  • Between your gym membership and your pricey (but fashion-forward!) workout gear, staying fit can feel like it's taking a toll on your wallet. Here are six ways to save. [FitSugar]

  • Veggies already pack a hefty nutritional punch. Do we really need "super broccoli"? [TIME Healthland]

  • A coroner announced this week that Amy Winehouse’s July death was the result of alcohol poisoning. [People]

