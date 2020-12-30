The 8 Best Workout Sliders Under $25, According to Amazon Reviewers

Getting on your hands and knees, place one slider under the ball of each foot or the palm of your hand, gradually moving one foot or hand away from your core and back in, keeping your balance steady. Upon mastering this movement, you can move on to more balance-intensive moves. Jelks maintains that you should keep your core and glutes engaged to avoid injury and protect your lower back. "Slow and steady is the name of the game," says Jelks. "When moving too fast, you're likely relying on momentum to move the sliders, rather than the contraction of the muscle."