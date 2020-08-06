Whether its leggings or a good pair of sneakers, everyone has a piece of fitness gear that can make or break a workout. For me, it’s wireless headphones. A poorly constructed pair that loses Bluetooth connection, dies quickly, or falls out of my ears in the middle of burpees is a no-go—and, unfortunately, I’ve had many of those.
The long search for a reliable pair took me through countless brands before I discovered the Beat Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones ($200, was $250; amazon.com). The sports-focused design gave me the flexibility of a totally wireless earbud without the perpetual fear I’d drop or misplace the headphones. After 6 months of obsessing over them, I’ve realized they’re the only headphones I want to work out in ever again.
First and foremost, the Powerbeats are optimized for working out. Their construction is lightweight with a bendable ear hook that securely anchors them to your head without adding bulk. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, so you’ll never have to worry about ruining them after going too intense in a kickboxing session or running in the rain. They also feature class 1 Bluetooth capabilities, which means they stay connected to your phone even when you walk across the room.
The earbuds also have built-in control buttons that let you pause, skip, and rewind tracks, as well as lower and reduce the volume, all without touching your phone. This means I can seamlessly transition between songs in the middle of a workout without getting out of my zone. (You can also activate Siri on your iPhone, but I haven’t used that feature.)
Better yet, the comfort-based design surpasses other wireless staples, like Airpods, because of the soft silicone ear tips. Available in 4 sizes, these comfy ends glide into your ears and never painfully rub against the ear canal. They also increase the security of the entire bud to prevent it from slipping out during jumping jacks or other high intensity moves.
Plus, I never have to worry about losing battery during a workout. When fully charged, the headphones last for up to 9 hours, while the case offers an additional 16 hours. And if the buds are low on juice, they can get a quick boost in their case—just 5 minutes of charging time gives 1.5 hours of play time. That means I never have to worry about battery when I’m on a long hike or spending the entire day out and about.
As if I needed yet another reason to call these headphones one of my prized possessions, they’re undeniably sleek. They come in 8 colors, including a trendy light pink and classy ivory. And thanks to the audio sharing feature, I can listen to music with friends if they also own Beats or a pair of Airpods.
While I never thought I would be this obsessed with headphones, I can confidently say I never leave the house without them—even for a quick trip to the grocery store. I’m not the only one who thinks they’re perfect: They have more than 2,600 5-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers that call them the headphones they’ve “dreamed” about and the “best gym headphones” to ever exist.
If you needed yet another reason to splurge, they’re currently 20 percent off in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale. The under-the-radar event features markdowns on home and kitchen goods, electronics, and select fashion items. That means it’s the perfect opportunity to finally give your workout equipment—headphones and all—a complete upgrade.
