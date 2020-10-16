Peloton Recalls Clip-In Pedals on 27,000 Bikes Following Injuries—Here's What You Need to Know

Peloton is in the news again—and this time it's got nothing to do with controversial commercials. The company announced on Thursday that it is voluntarily recalling a clip-in bike pedal, following 120 reports of breakage and 16 reports of injury.

In a blog post, Peloton said five of the 16 reported injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.

The recall—which cites that the bike pedals can break unexpectedly during use—applies to PR70P pedals fitted on bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016. That amounts to 27,000 bikes, so this is a pretty big recall.

If you bought a Peloton bike during that time frame and have never replaced your pedals, you can identify them by the Peloton logo and the word "PELOTON" molded into the pedal body. The PR70P pedal also has an orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling "PELOTON" printed on the top of the cleat binding.

However, if your bike has pedals with white lettering spelling "PELOTON" without the orange Peloton logo, they're not subject to the recall—and you can carry on cycling.

Peloton recommends that members change their Peloton bike pedals annually, and the recalled pedals are outside their one-year warranty. However, anybody affected by the recall can order free pedals via the company website, or you can order them over the phone if you prefer. (You have to install the new pedals yourself—and you'll need a 15mm wrench for the task—but Peloton has detailed instructions on their YouTube channel for how to do that.)

You can also call Peloton toll-free at 844-410-0141 9:00 am to 7:00 pm EST on weekdays and 9:00 am to 6:30 pm EST on weekends, if you have any questions about the recall, can't figure out if your pedals are covered, or need some advice on how to install your new pedals.

And obviously, don't use your Peloton bike until you've replaced the pedals (they're not specific about time frames, other than saying they'll get the new pedals sent out "as fast as possible").

If you really can't figure out how to install the new pedals, Peloton will be happy to send a technician to your home to do it for you, but it'll set you back $100. And in any case, home service appointments may be limited in some areas, due to COVID-19.

"There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members," Peloton spokeswoman Amelise Lane said in an email to Business Insider. The company, which went public in September 2019, is currently valued at $37 billion, and has benefited hugely from the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the company reported a 66% increase in quarterly sales following state-mandated closure of gyms, per CNBC.