Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As supportive and flattering as your favorite pair of workout leggings may be, hot summer weather calls for breathable shorts. I love to run outside, and as soon as the temperature goes above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the thought of pulling on a pair of form-fitting leggings for an outdoor sweat session sounds miserable to me. So in order to give my running shorts collection a refresh this season, I tried out a pair of Outdoor Voices’ best-selling workout shorts—and I was not disappointed.

The Hudson Shorts from Outdoor Voices are simple, functional, and comfortable. They’re made from quick-drying recycled polyester and have a soft knit waistband with an adjustable drawstring and a built-in brief liner. They also have a tiny secret side pocket that zips closed and is just large enough to hold a set of keys, an ID, a credit card, or spare cash.

I first took this pair out for a spin on a hot, humid day while I ran my usual route through Central Park. Unlike some other running shorts, these didn’t ride up at all during my four-mile route. Even the supportive waistband stayed put the entire time, giving me the freedom to let my mind wander instead of wondering how to adjust a rising hemline without messing with my pace. I’ve been a runner for over a decade, which means I’ve tried my fair share of workout shorts—but after that day in Central Park, this pair officially became my favorite.

Image zoom

Hundreds of Outdoor Voices shoppers have left rave reviews of the shorts online, and many agree that they stay put, look great, and are breathable enough for hot and sticky weather. Others enjoy lounging around the house in them.

“Finding athletic shorts that fit well and are actually flattering is next to impossible. So glad I found these,” one reviewer wrote. “I immediately ordered a second color after receiving and trying on my first pair. These will now be a go-to.”

Another said, “[I] absolutely love these shorts! I am petite but have a curvy body, and I can never find shorts that fit me right. These shorts fit just right on me and have become my new favorites.”

The shorts are available in 8 colorways, including solid colors and fun prints, but I dare you to order just one pair and see how much they improve your summer workout wardrobe.