The Lululemon Black Friday Sale Launched Early This Year—Here’s What You Need to Start Shopping ASAP
Countless brands have joined the activewear scene, yet Lululemon still sets the benchmark for high-quality, reliable gear. Its fabrics are legendarily soft and its designs have inspired numerous dupes. Everyone and their mothers seem to rave about their Lulus and it’s not hard to see why. Really, the only complaint you’ll hear about the brand is its high price point—but Lululemon’s Black Friday 2020 sale is officially here to solve that.
We know: It’s only Tuesday. But the popular brand decided to start the celebration a little early this year by dropping a curated Black Friday teaser. A hint of what’s to come later in the week, it includes more than 500 products ranging from the best-selling Align Pants II ($69 was $98; lululemon.com) to the equally iconic Define Jacket ($69 was $128; lululemon.com).
You’ll have the option to shop the goods by scouring through all the items at once or filtering them into womens, mens, or accessories categories. Better yet, you can skip the endless scrolling altogether by checking out our curated list of the best markdowns from the sale below. We took the time to look at every product included in the Black Friday teaser and flagged the ones you’ll regret not adding to your cart ASAP—and there are quite few.
Just be sure to act fast. It almost goes without saying, but items are already selling out. And once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.
Best Lululemon Leggings Deals
- Align Pants II 25” , $69 (was $98)
- Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Roll Down Scallop Luxtreme 23”, $59 (was $88)
- Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Ice Dye, from $69 (was $138)
- Zoned In High-Rise Crop 23”, $99 (was $138)
- Align Super High-Rise Stirrup Pant, $79 (was $98)
Best Lululemon Sports Bra Deals
- Fine Form Bra Medium Support A-E Cups, from $19 (was $78)
- Unleash Strength Bra, $29 (was $68)
- Run Times Bra High Support B-E Cups, $39 (was $68)
- Stash It All Bra Medium Support C/D Cup, $39 (was $68)
Best Lululemon Workout Top Deals
- Cinch Me Up Tank, from $24 (was $48)
- Esker Cropped Tank Lululemon Lab, $49 (was $108)
- Swiftly Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 Cool, $59 (was $108)
- Rain Chaser Jacket, from $139 (was $198)
- Winter Warrior Bomber, $149 (was $298)
Best Lululemon Sports Bags Deals
- Now and Always Tote 15L, $99 (was $198)
- City Adventurer Backpack, from $69 (was $128)
- Find You Calm Wrap, $99 (was $148)
