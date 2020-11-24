You’ll have the option to shop the goods by scouring through all the items at once or filtering them into womens, mens, or accessories categories. Better yet, you can skip the endless scrolling altogether by checking out our curated list of the best markdowns from the sale below. We took the time to look at every product included in the Black Friday teaser and flagged the ones you’ll regret not adding to your cart ASAP—and there are quite few.