J.Lo Shows Off Her Insane Abs—But Her Sports Bra is Actually Stealing the Show

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Jennifer Lopez posts a workout selfie on Instagram, we immediately stop scrolling and pay attention. Not just because we’re inspired by her intense workouts, but also because she somehow always manages to look flawless while doing them.

Exhibit A: Her recent Instagram post that shows off her enviable abs with the motivational caption: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” The only thing more enviable then her killer abs, of course, is her workout style. Sporting an ultra-cool camo-print sports bra and matching leggings from Niyama Sol, J.Lo looks stylish, focused, and ready to crush her presumably insane workout.

Honestly, we can’t say we’re surprised that camo is J.Lo’s latest activewear print of choice. She’s never been one to shy away from head-turning looks, whether she’s sporting a white string bikini or rocking leggings with her own face on them. And even if your workout wardrobe isn’t quite as daring, the camo print look is surprisingly wearable.

Draw inspiration from other A-listers, like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, who are also trading in their normal black leggings for the fun print. Witherspoon and Garner chose to pair their leggings with neutral tops to tone down the look, but if you’re ready to go all in like J.Lo, pair yours with a matching sports bra for a striking outfit that’s sure to keep you motivated during your next sweat sesh.

To help you get J.Lo’s look (abs not included, unfortunately), we rounded up our favorite camo-print sports bras, leggings, and more activewear picks that are worth adding to your workout ensemble. Warning: These bold pieces may induce gym selfies.

Image zoom Lululemon

Image zoom Carbon38

Image zoom Nordstrom

Image zoom Spanx

Image zoom Carbon38

Image zoom Lululemon

Image zoom Nordstrom

Image zoom Nordstrom

Image zoom Nordstrom

Image zoom Carbon38