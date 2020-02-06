Hear ye, hear ye! We have an important royal proclamation for the masses: Her majesty, Jennifer Garner, shall be addressed as the “Queen of Comfy Sneakers” from this day forward. Okay, we’ll cut the dramatics—but only after we discuss her latest footwear picks.

The paparazzi photographed Garner in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing an American Ballet Theatre hoodie and trendy star-embellished Spanx leggings (the same pair she was spotted in earlier this month). Naturally, the star completed her cozy ensemble with her signature accessory, a pair of comfortable sneakers. This time Garner—also a fan of supportive Asics and stylish New Balance kicks—opted for the Brooks Women’s Levitate 3 Running Shoes ($150; amazon.com).

As one of Brooks’ best-selling styles, it’s no surprise the Levitate earned a place in Garner’s rotation. The lightweight shoe is optimized for shock absorption with a foam midsole that captures and returns energy better than any shoe in the brand’s podiatrist-approved line-up. It also pairs the energized cushioning with a flexible outsole that’s tractioned with a special arrow-point pattern. This unique grid helps the foot transition from heel to toe with each stride, keeping the spring in your step mile after mile.

Comfort is also king in this model: It features a redesigned upper with a secure, sock-like fit that molds to and moves with your body. The primarily mesh material also allows for additional breathability to prevent sweaty, overheated feet. Plus, it has a sueded heel tab to protect your Achilles from potential irritation or rubbing.

While Garner opted for the gray and blue colorway, you can shop 6 additional colors on Amazon to match the shoe to your personal style. Regardless of your pick, the cushioned sneaker is bound to become a critical piece in channeling your inner Jen. All hail the queen, right?

