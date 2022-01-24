Unlike high intensity activities like running and HIIT, the shoes I wore for walking had always been an afterthought, and their lack of support was causing my joint pain to become progressively worse. The first time I laced the Gaviota sneakers up, I knew it would be love at first step. After about a mile of walking, the point when my knees usually demanded a break, I felt completely supported and remarkably pain-free. Now that I've walked in these shoes multiple times a week for over a year, I rarely feel pain while walking, even after a few miles. An added bonus: They're still in great shape, and I haven't needed to replace them yet, making the price point totally worth it, too.