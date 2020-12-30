17 Fitness Subscription Boxes for All Types of Workouts

Shopping in person can be tricky these days, since an essential aspect of social distancing is avoiding large crowds. But you don’t even have to leave your home to enjoy all the latest fitness and workout gear, thanks to subscription boxes.
Fitness subscription boxes are so popular that there’s probably one geared toward your favorite type of workout. There are boxes made for outdoorsy adventurers, filled with gear to elevate your next hiking trip, and boxes for those who have turned their spare room into a yoga studio during quarantine.
Ahead, shop the best fitness subscription boxes tailored to every type of workout.
Barbella box arrives monthly and includes a little bit of everything. Curators (who, importantly, are all female) search for the best supplements, snacks, gear, and apparel—then send 5-7 items to your doorstep each month.
To buy: Barbella Box, $50/month; barbellabox.com
The YogaClub subscription takes personalization to a new level by having you take a “style quiz” before you sign up, so that curators know exactly what you love wearing to a yoga class. You'll receive an entire outfit in each box, at least 50% off the retail price—so a total steal. Plus, the company features name brands, including Free People, Beyond Yoga, and Manduka.
To buy: YogaClub, $79/month; yogaclub.com
If you’re looking to spend more time outdoors this year, this subscription will likely come in handy, since it sends you products you didn’t know you needed, such as a portable water filter, starter hammock, and pain relief patches to put on after a long, active day.
To buy: Nomadik, from $30/month; thenomadik.com
It’s no secret that starting and committing to the keto diet is difficult, especially when the cravings hit. Enter: the Keto Krate subscription box, designed to help you stay on track by sending sweet and savory keto-friendly, low carb, gluten-free substitutes right to your door.
To buy: Keto Crate, $40/month; ketokrate.com
If 2021 is the year you’re going to lift more weights, the Gainz subscription box can definitely help you achieve your goal. Gainz boxes include workout gear, activewear, and protein-filled snacks to keep you motivated and powered through your sweat session. Past boxes have included everything from breathable face masks and shaker bottles to dumbbells and more.
To buy: Gainz, from $29/month; thegainzbox.com
The Ellie subscription box is perfect for someone looking for activewear suitable for all kinds of different workouts—or just some cute athleisure to wear to the grocery store. Before signing up, you specify what your style is so curators know exactly what you’re looking for, and they send three items to your doorstep. Other perks: You can skip a month, and if you don’t like an item that came in your last box, the company will replace it at no extra charge.
This subscription service offers a variety of products for the yoga-obsessed, such as meditation guides, equipment, and aromatherapy. Bonus: All products featured in the boxes are cruelty-free, according to the company’s website.
To buy: Yogi Box, $40/month; yogisurprise.com
Wantable requires you to take a quiz before subscribing, so company stylists can familiarize themselves with your preferences. The subscription boxes include a variety of items, from sports bras and leggings to loungewear and socks. How it works: Take five days to try on seven items at home; pay for what you love and return or exchange what you don't.
To buy: Wantable, $30-$70 per item; wantable.com
Cairn creates boxes for your next hiking or camping trip, which include items like Osprey and Cotopaxi backpacks, Hydro Flask water bottles, and Clif bars.
To buy: Cairn, $30/month; getcairn.com
Since snacking can have a big impact on your health, diet, and fitness goals, it’s important to keep it in check before and after working out. This is where the Fit Snack subscription box can come in handy: it sends you nutritionist-approved items, such as snack bars and granola, so you won't feel like you're undoing all your hard work and progress.
To buy: Fit Snack, $29/month; fitsnack.com
Dia & Co was founded to fill a void in the market after CEO Nadia Boujarwah noticed it was difficult to find clothes for women sizes 12 to 22. The company’s activewear boxes include looks curated just for you, since you have to fill out a style quiz before subscribing. The price of each box depends on the contents, and you can return what you don’t want. But, if you keep all five items in the box, you get 25% off the price of the total order.
You already know that mental health is a huge part of your wellbeing, but it can also seriously deter your fitness plan. (What’s the point of having goals if you’re too anxious to act on them?) The Mental Wealth Box sends products that help you de-stress and practice self-care, including guided journals, collagen socks, bath salts, and mantra cards.
To buy: Mental Wealth, $45/month; thementalwealthbox.com
Another fitness subscription box for keto fans, the Keto Black Box delivers keto-friendly snacks to your door, with all snacks in the box having no more than five grams of carbs each. Examples include keto-friendly candy, cookies, and chips.
To buy: Keto Black Box, from $41/month; ketoblacksubscriptionbox.cratejoy.com
For health-conscious snackers, the Clean.Fit box sends you healthy treats, such as paleo bars and vanilla whey. As an added bonus, the company partners with a nonprofit to plant one tree for every box it sells, so you can think of your subscription as self-care for a cause.
To buy: Clean.Fit, from $35/month; www.cleanfitbox.com
You don’t have to take on a subscription to get an HPE Activewear box, since the company allows you to just buy one box at a time—and you can even design it yourself to suit your needs. Women get to choose a bra, top, and pair of leggings, which is perfect if you're looking to refresh your activewear drawer.
To buy: HPE Activewear Box, from $210; hpeactivewear.com
CrossFit gear can be hard to find at your local workout gear store, so if you’re committed to the practice, this subscription—which includes apparel, gear, and fuel—could be right for you.
To buy: The Fit Boxx, from $42/month; thefitboxx.com
Brainchild of Kate Hudson, Fabletics is known for its fun patterns, thoughtful details, and stylish silhouettes. The activewear brand offers a subscription service that lets you completely personalize your workout gear; it sends you a member credit, which you use to shop for yourself. When you redeem your member credit, you have access to sales on the company’s website, and you can skip any month of the membership at no charge.
To buy: Fabletics VIP Membership, $50/month; fabletics.com
