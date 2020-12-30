17 Fitness Subscription Boxes for All Types of Workouts

The Ellie subscription box is perfect for someone looking for activewear suitable for all kinds of different workouts—or just some cute athleisure to wear to the grocery store. Before signing up, you specify what your style is so curators know exactly what you’re looking for, and they send three items to your doorstep. Other perks: You can skip a month, and if you don’t like an item that came in your last box, the company will replace it at no extra charge.