The Fitbit Luxe Is the Activity Tracker That Finally Convinced Me to Wear One

The first thing you'll notice about this Fitbit is that it's sleek and stylish—and I'll admit that this is what drew me to it initially. One thing that kept me from seriously considering an activity tracker before was that I never found one that seemed like it would mesh with my sense of style, but this one can pass as a piece of jewelry. Most often, I wear my Fitbit Luxe with a gold bracelet attachment designed by jewelry brand Gorjana ($100; fitbit.com), but for sleep and workouts, I wear a white watch strap that's made of soft silicone. The soft gold detailing surrounding the touchscreen face of the Fitbit gives the device a high-end look, no matter what strap I'm pairing it with.