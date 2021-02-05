Nearly 1,500 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. "One of my AirPods stopped working, so I got these in the interim until I could repair or replace them," one wrote. "After trying these out, I'm not in any rush to go back to the other ones! These are very comfortable, with comparable sound quality. I may like them better since they don't fall out of my ears and come with the anxiety of losing something [that costs over] $100 out in the world."