Wireless earbuds are a pretty revolutionary feat of technology. Without the burden of easily tangled wires, these tiny devices can keep you plugged into your favorite music, podcasts, and more, whether you're running outdoors or just doing chores around your home. The only thing is, these Bluetooth-compatible earbuds tend to come at a higher price than their wired counterparts—but Amazon shoppers have found a budget option that delivers seriously impressive sound and comfort all in one.
Donerton's Wireless Earbuds ($30, was $37; amazon.com) are a pretty convincing lookalike of Apple's AirPods Pro. And according to several reviewers, they're actually a decent dupe for the far-pricier model when it comes to performance, too.
The earbuds are waterproof, which means they'll hold up to your sweatiest workout routine, and they keep a charge for 8 hours, while their carrying case holds enough power to recharge them 3 times. They're also compatible with Siri and have controls for volume, answering and ending phone calls, and skipping tracks.
Nearly 1,500 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. "One of my AirPods stopped working, so I got these in the interim until I could repair or replace them," one wrote. "After trying these out, I'm not in any rush to go back to the other ones! These are very comfortable, with comparable sound quality. I may like them better since they don't fall out of my ears and come with the anxiety of losing something [that costs over] $100 out in the world."
To buy: Donerton's Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $37); amazon.com
Others add that the earbuds are comfortable to wear and stay in place—even when you're pulling your mask on and off. They come with 3 different size earbud sleeves, so you can choose the ones that give you the best fit.
Many shoppers are satisfied—and even surprised—by the impressive sound and microphone quality of Donerton's earbuds. "I've been searching for the perfect set of earbuds, but without the Apple price tag. These are actually some of the best that I've tried," one wrote. "They are very well made and super comfortable to wear. The one major difference that really sets them aside is the fact that they actually have decent bass."
For just $30, Donerton's wireless earbuds can help you tune in without getting tangled up in any wires in the process. For a tech-centric deal, it hardly gets better than that.
