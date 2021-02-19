10 Black-Owned Fitness Brands to Support During Black History Month and Beyond

Soj Jibowu is aware of these barriers (and the lack of diversity), and this, along with his passion for the sport, are what inspired him to create a line of high-quality and accessible products. His mission: "To provide the best products by never sacrificing quality and executing upon innovation. We seek to inspire the spirit and empower the will of every athlete to shatter goals and create a new reality of what is achievable." While you can pay upwards of $200 for bibs and tri suits, many of Jibowu's products are in a price range that could invite more budget-minded athletes to enter triathlons.