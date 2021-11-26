Throwing a new workout machine into your mix is another great way to challenge yourself and move your body in new ways—not to mention, save yourself money on a gym membership and exercise from the comfort of your home once the temperature drops this winter. This Hydrow rowing machine is $500 off and listed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021—in fact, it's the only piece of workout equipment on her list, so you know it must be worth it. The Hydrow's 22-inch monitor with immersive workout classes and rushing water visuals does not disappoint, and buyers love it just as much as Oprah does. One reviewer reported, "from the moment you start unboxing the product, it screams 'quality.' Everything is well-built, well-finished, assembles properly, and feels premium."