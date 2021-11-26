Flex Your New Workout Spot With These Major Black Friday Home Gym Deals
Let's be honest—motivation can be hard to muster, especially when it comes to working out. Even those of us with established fitness routines may be deterred from exercise when faced with a commute to the gym after a tiring day. And if you're new to working out, experimenting with equipment in front of others can be intimidating to say the least. That's where home gyms come to the rescue.
Home gyms are one of the best (and more convenient) health and wellness investments you can make, with "hitting the gym" being as easy as walking to the next room over. And with these Black Friday deals, building an at-home fitness studio just got way more affordable. While everyone's workout routines and goals will look a little different, we made sure this list covers everything from beginner essentials to expert-level gear.
If you're just starting out on your fitness journey, these Bowflex dumbbells are $100 off and a great way to build up your lifting skills or to increase difficulty during a virtual Pilates class for $299. You can also turn up the intensity with an effective and inexpensive workout ball like this one starting at $13, or cool down on this BalanceFrom yoga mat that's 50% off.
Throwing a new workout machine into your mix is another great way to challenge yourself and move your body in new ways—not to mention, save yourself money on a gym membership and exercise from the comfort of your home once the temperature drops this winter. This Hydrow rowing machine is $500 off and listed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021—in fact, it's the only piece of workout equipment on her list, so you know it must be worth it. The Hydrow's 22-inch monitor with immersive workout classes and rushing water visuals does not disappoint, and buyers love it just as much as Oprah does. One reviewer reported, "from the moment you start unboxing the product, it screams 'quality.' Everything is well-built, well-finished, assembles properly, and feels premium."
Another top pick, MIRROR from Lululemon is also $500 off with code HOLIDAY21. Unlike any other home gym accessory, it features more than 50 genres of on-demand and live workout classes, while subtly and seamlessly blending in with your home decor. Reviewers raved about how MIRROR made working out a regular part of their routine: "I cannot believe how I get the same workout without getting out of my house. Classes are easy to follow and I started enjoying new classes like yoga, Latin dance, too."
And don't worry, runners, we haven't forgotten about you. There are plenty of treadmill deals on this list, including huge discounts on folding, running, and walking models. Coveting brands like NordicTrack have knocked 20% off the Commercial 1750 treadmill, while Bowflex is also lowballing treadmills at up to $1,100 off.
In short, home gyms are a great way to get yourself motivated to move without having to commute to your favorite fitness studio. And what better excuse than a huge Black Friday sale to start building your dream home gym or add some new components to your existing one? Below, shop the best Black Friday home gym deals from rowing machines and treadmills to weights and accessories.
Best Rowing Machine Deals
- Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor, $249 (was $399); amazon.com
- Schwinn Crewmaster Rower, $500 (was $800); bestbuy.com
- ProForm 750R Rower, $600 (was $1,100); bestbuy.com
- Hydrow Rowing Machine, $1,795 (was $2,295); hydro.com
- Hydrow Rowing Machine Basic Package With Mat, $1,860 (was $2,360); hydro.com
Best Treadmill Deals
- NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill, $1,599 (was $1,999); amazon.com
- ProForm Pro 5000, $1,200 (was $1,700); bestbuy.com
- Bowflex Treadmill 7, $1,500 (was $2,400); bestbuy.com
- Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,700 (was $2,800); bestbuy.com
Best Stationary Bike Deals
- NordicTrack GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike, $350 (was $800); bestbuy.com
- Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Exercise Bike, $680 (was $800); bestbuy.com
- Bowflex C6 Bike, $799 (was $999); bowflex.com
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike with 16" Console, $1,299 (was $1,699); bowflex.com
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike with 22" Console, $1,499 (was $2,199); bowflex.com
- Equinox+ SoulCycle At-Home Bike, $1,900 (was $2,500); bestbuy.com
Best Elliptical Deals
- Bowflex Max Trainer M6, $1,499 (was $1,699); bowflex.com
- ProForm Pro HIIT H14, $1,500 (was $3,000); bestbuy.com
- Bowflex Max Trainer M9, $1,699 (was $1,999); bowflex.com
- Bowflex Max Total 16, $2,399 (was $2,799); bowflex.com
Best Minimal Equipment Deals
- BalanceFrom Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $15 (was $30); amazon.com
- ProBody Pilates Exercise Ball, $17 (was $24); amazon.com
- Lululemon MIRROR, $995 (was $1,495); mirror.com
Best Home Gym Bundles
- Bowflex 2080 Barbell Bundle (2080 Barbell, Barbell Stand & Barbell Weight Upgrade), $827 (was $977); bowflex.com
- Bowflex 1090 Dumbbells Bundle (1090 Dumbbells, Bench & Stand), $1,227 (was $1,327); bowflex.com
- Bowflex X2SE Bundle (Xtreme 2 SE, 100 lbs. Upgrade, Tricep Rope & Preacher Curl Attachment), $1,599 (was $1,802); bowflex.com
- Bowflex Revolution Bundle (Revolution, 80 lbs. Upgrade, Tricep Rope & Mat), $2,994 (was $3,132); bowflex.com
Best Weights Deals
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $129 (was $149); bowflex.com
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, $299, (was $399); bowflex.com
- Dumbbell Rubber Hex Set, $250 (was $450); amazon.com
- Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar, $499 ($599); bowflex.com
Best Fitness Accessories
- Amazon Halo Band, $55 (was $100); amazon.com
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $150); bestbuy.com
- Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch, $159 (was $249); bestbuy.com
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch, $200 (was $300); bestbuy.com
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Gold, $219 (was $279); bestbuy.com