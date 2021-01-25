The 11 Best Weighted Vests to Make Your Workouts More Challenging

If you’re mainly looking for something to make long walks and light movement a bit tougher, opt for this 12-pound weighted vest from Tone Fitness. Plenty of shoppers in the reviews section said that it’s perfect to wear while walking around the block, cleaning the house, or running errands. Plus, the neoprene vest is complete with reflective strips on the front and back so that you can safely get your steps in at night. “I wear it daily for my 2-mile walk with our dogs,” one wrote. “It adds that extra resistance I wanted to make the walk more beneficial.” And if you’re struggling to get a snug fit, dozens of customers recommend wearing the vest upside down.

To buy: Tone Fitness 12-Pound Weighted Vest, from $33 (was $40); amazon.com