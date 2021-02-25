No bike can recreate the exact experience of a Peloton, but this Echelon comes close. The Ex-15 is one of Echelons low-ticket options, but still has the brand’s signature sturdy frame, ergonomic design, and padded handlebar. A great choice for newbies and experienced riders alike, the bike has 32 levels of magnetic resistance to take you from a scenic ride to a difficult uphill climb in the turn of a dial. Additional details—like an extra large, cushioned seat and adjustable foot cages—emphasize comfort to make the bike worth every last penny. Echelon also has its own streaming application, which can be downloaded onto a phone or tablet. Riders can use the app to view their stats during a ride, or purchase a subscription for access to unlimited classes for $20 a month.

Rave Review: “Trust me when I say, I researched non-stop to find the best Peloton dupe. I watched every YouTube review. I compared and contrasted. Stop here. This bike is awesome! Being able to connect through Bluetooth to see your stats while listening to Peloton classes is perfect. Get this bike! It’s really pretty too, if that’s important to you.”