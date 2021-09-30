The Best Meditation Pillows to Help You Stay Centered and Comfortable

Best Overall: Florensi Meditation Cushion

Modeled after a traditional Japanese meditation seat, this "zafu," or round cushion, will help keep your back straight and your spine aligned while you zen out. The thickness of the pillow allows you to sit for hours comfortably, and its durability means it will not flatten out over time. A lotus flower stitched on the top symbolizes unity, compassion, and growth to inspire your practice, and when you're not meditating, this cushion can double as a floor seat when entertaining company at home, according to users.

One reviewer wrote: "Love this meditation pillow. The shape is perfect. It allows you to sit and have your whole bottom on it, while allowing your legs to sit in the lotus position. And the cushion helps to give better posture. It is firm so it supports your weight without sinking, [and] the material inside conforms to your shape so it is so comfortable. It is very well made and has a concealed zipper so you could have the cover cleaned or change the inside. Highly recommend. And the design is really pretty."