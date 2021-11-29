Since the whole point of having a home gym is to make fitness more convenient, you don't need a bunch of bulky gadgets taking up space—and that's where compact equipment comes in. This NordicTrack treadmill, for example, can easily be folded up when not in use to make room for other activities. The Bowflex adjustable dumbbell set weighs as little as five pounds and up to 52 pounds, eliminating the need for multiple sets of weights that clutter your workout space. And you can even save $500 on a high-tech workout mirror that'll look like a chic piece of decor when not in use.