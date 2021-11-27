These Nursing Shoes Are Comfortable Enough to Stand in All Day—and They're on Sale
One way to make walking and standing for long periods of time more enjoyable and less painful? Make sure your footwear has a seal of approval from the pros. In addition to selling 1,000 pairs on their launch day, Bala's ultra-comfortable shoes have gained an impressive fan base of nurses and medical professionals, who spend up to 12 hours on their feet daily. And while that is reason enough to add these cloud-like sneakers to your shopping cart, the even better news is that the Bala Twelve Defy is currently on sale for less than $100.
With the goal of creating the perfect shoe for nurses, Bala designed their sleek sneakers with a flexible knit material that is meant to expand to accommodate swelling, along with a fit that's tailored specifically to the female foot. Made in direct collaboration with medical professionals, the Twelves sneaker series also features the brand's signature arch M-embrace, a supportive cushioning around the arch that absorbs and returns impact, maintaining comfort and keeping a bounce in your step even after standing for hours on end. What's more, Bala's shoes have fluid-resistant exteriors and no-slip traction, so you stay supported in almost any environment.
To buy: Bala Twelves Defy, $98 (was $130); wearebala.com
With so many features wrapped up into one comfortable shoe, it's no wonder they've become popular, especially among nurses, who rely on them for long shifts. "My feet never hurt after a 12-hour shift, and I couldn't be happier with the style and comfort! I get so many compliments on them. If you work twelves, get a pair of Twelves," said one nurse.
"I just bought my third pair! They are an event to put on, but once on, they are the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. I'm an older nurse and was a little nervous about wearing flat shoes, but boy was I in for a surprise! After 11 hours on my feet, I have zero back, leg, or foot pain and actually feel energized during my work day! I even shortened all my scrub pants to wear the flatter shoes! Love the new pink ones!" raved another medical professional.
"When my coworkers ask me how my new shoes feel… my only response has been, 'I forget I have shoes on my feet,'" added a happy customer.
So, if you're on the hunt for a pair of comfortable work shoes that'll keep you supported while standing all day while still being stylish, snap up a pair of Bala's. Shop any pair for 25% off through December 1, and give your feet (or your favorite nurse's feet) the gift they deserve.