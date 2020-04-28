Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Allbirds Just Launched Its First Running Shoe, and It’s About to Become the Next Hollywood Staple

A long list of celebrity superfans—including Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and even Michelle Obama—have turned Allbirds’ Tree Runners into Hollywood’s favorite comfy sneaker. But we’re here to let you in on a little secret: Despite the name, they’re not actually created for running. In fact, you’re better off strolling than sprinting in these machine-washable kicks.

Luckily, we’ve got another well-timed bombshell: Allbirds gave its cult-favorite style the ultimate fitness upgrade to launch its first sustainable running shoe, the Dasher ($125; allbirds.com), in 4 unique colors.

Naturally, the shoe boasts all the specs you’d expect from high-quality running shoes, like arch support, heel cushioning, a lightweight construction, and energy return, but it also has a few tricks of its own. The contoured insole smooths the transition of each stride, while the flare heel base helps slow pronation (where the foot rolls too far inwards).

And unlike most performance designs, which rely on plastics, the Dasher sticks with sustainable materials for a shoe that supports your workout without stressing the planet. It keeps brand signatures like the eucalyptus-based knit upper and sugar cane-based cushioning, but adds new features like a contoured footbed made from castor bean foam for added arch support

Because it’s one thing to say a design lives up to today’s running-shoe standards but another to prove it, Allbirds biomechanically tested the shoes on more than 50 amateur and professional athletes. They ran more than 1,000 miles combined to ensure the shoes provided the flexibility, cushioning, and support needed for runners of all experience levels.

Another unexpected thing about these shoes? Allbirds offers the Dasher Running Shoes in half sizes. The brand previously only offered whole sizes sitewide and suggested customers size down. It’s definitely not the biggest part of today’s launch, but it’s a welcome change for halfies hoping to find the perfect fit.

While the shoe just launched today, shoppers hoping to score the new style should head to the site ASAP. There’s no doubt these shoes will sell out quickly between the brand’s popularity and the number of people searching for new running shoes while social distancing.

