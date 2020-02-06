I Own More Leggings Than I Should Admit—But Reach for This Super Flattering Pair the Most

Image zoom Alala

I basically only have two moods: I’m either dressed up in a skirt and heels or in head-to-toe athleisure. So when I recently spotted the Alala Patchwork Tight ($125; alalastyle.com), I had a hunch that they were the perfect way to combine my two favorite styles for a versatile look I could wear to the office or fitness studio—and anywhere in between. The brand is already one of my favorites for comfortable leggings, and this pair, in particular, boasted a colorblock design with a shimmery patch of gold that was just glam enough for my liking.

While I was slightly skeptical that these black and gold tights might not be as metallic in person as they appeared on the brand’s website, I had high hopes for them and added them to my shopping cart. When I finally received them in the mail, the metallic accents definitely looked more subtle in color than the image I saw online. Regardless, I tried the leggings on and was, well, pleasantly surprised. When I took them for a test drive outside, the sun hit the metallic panels, making the gold color even more striking as the light beamed off of them.

Design aside, I fell fast and hard for these leggings as soon as I put them on. The compression fabric hugs my body in all the right places, and the high waistband is super comfortable and stays put. I find them *so* flattering that wearing them gives me an extra boost of confidence in my own skin. As an added bonus, if you're into matching sets like I am, you can snap up the coordinating sports bra in the same gold colorblock for a chic, cohesive look.

Recently, I've even been choosing the Alala Patchwork Tight over my usual go-to black pairs for everything from workouts to travel to brunch with friends. When I visited my parents one weekend, my leggings-obsessed mom even tried them on and practically wouldn't give them back.

I also tested the leggings during a fitness class at P.Volve, which focused on low-impact exercises with small movements that work to strengthen and tone your entire body. Wearing the right pair of leggings is crucial to this type of workout, since you don't want to spend time during class constantly adjusting your activewear. Well, I’m happy to report that the Patchwork Tights ended up being perfect: The waistband stayed in place, and the fabric had enough stretch to allow me to move comfortably.

To buy: Alala Patchwork Tight ($125, alalastyle.com) and Alala Adjustable Bra ($85, alalastyle.com)

The only downside? The price tag on these tights isn’t cheap—but personally, I find it worth investing in high quality pieces that will hold up over time, instead of buying cheaper items that won't support my active lifestyle (or will start falling apart after several washes in the machine). And if you want to ensure that you'll get the most bang for your buck with these babies, I recommend not just sporting them for your workouts but also pairing them with an oversized boyfriend blazer and dressing them up for the office.

Of course, gold isn’t for everyone, but the brand has plenty of amazing legging options in different colorways on its website you can pick from. Below, some of my other faves. And pro tip: If you’re a new customer to Alala, you can score 20% off with code FIRST20—and snag a new legging or a few pieces to refresh your athleisure wardrobe. Ready, set, happy shopping!

To buy: Alala Captain Ankle Tight ($110, alalastyle.com), Alala High Waisted Freestyle Tight ($90, $130 , alalastyle.com), Alala Cosmic Tight ($77, $110 , alalastyle.com)

