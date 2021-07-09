7 Influencers Explain Why Diversity Is So Important in the Fitness World—And What Needs to Change

Some people think diversity is enough. And it is important to have people with different experiences in every facet of the brand. But it's not enough to have diverse faces; you must create a space where everyone feels like they belong and receives equitable treatment. Thankfully, our founder, Kristin Sudeikis, knows how vital belonging and inclusion are— so they've been a practice from the start. An example of how this translates into the FS experience is our instructors use ungendered language and don't reference any one body type as the aesthetic goal. It is also understood that one person or voice alone doesn't create a culture of inclusion. Together, we have participated in leadership workshops that have helped nourish and strengthen our practice of listening, self-reflection, and taking action. We recognize that there is no finite checklist and it is an ongoing effort.