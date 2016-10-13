The Best Streaming Workouts From Celeb Trainers

Neustockimages
Getty Images

Work out like the stars—in the comfort of your own living room—with these online classes from VIP fitness trainers.

October 13, 2016

One of the biggest perks of being a celeb is having access to your own personal trainer to help you tighten and tone. The next best thing? You can now get fit à la Miranda Kerr, Kelly Ripa, and Gwyneth Paltrow by streaming online fitness classes featuring their favorite trainers. Learn from the masters in the comfort of your own living room by subscribing to these four cool classes, all of which happen to be rooted in dance.

1
BBS TV

Bodybysimone.com

For access to hours of sculpting at a can’t-beat-it price, try Simone De La Rue (who has worked with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sandra Bullock). Pair her toning—legs, arms, abs—and cardio for a routine that’s all your own.

available at bodybysimone.com $15 a month
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
AKT On Demand

Aktinmotion.com

Why should Shakira and Kelly Ripa get all the results? With access to over 1,500 minutes (and growing!) of Anna Kaiser’s targeted upper and lower body, core, and cardio training, you can work it like a superstar.

available at aktinmotion.com $50 a month
SHOP NOW

3
Ballet Beautiful Custom Workout

Balletbeautiful.com

Choose from 120-plus ballet-inspired videos by former New York City Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers (star clients: Natalie Portman and Miranda Kerr) for a plan that works the whole bod or specific areas.

available at balletbeautiful.com $40 a month
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Real Time with Tracy Anderson

Tracyanderson.com

Get weekly one-hour routines plus a live streaming sesh with Health contributor Tracy Anderson (JLo, Gwyneth). Use code HEALTHxTA for 10 percent off a six month streaming membership.

available at tracyanderson.com $90 a month
SHOP NOW

