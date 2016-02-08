Fitbit’s Super Bowl Ad Is Just the Inspiration You Need Today

This yearâs Super Bowl ads offered, as usual, a little bit of everything. From the funny (Drake spoofing his own bizarre Hotline Bling video while shilling for T-Mobile) to the less-so (Steve Harvey spoofing his Miss Universe mixup to also hawk T-Mobile).

Our favorite was Fitbit's âDualities,â touting the new Blaze smart watch ($200, amazon.com).Â In the straightforward clip, set to Screaminâ Jay Hawkinsâs jaunty Little Demon, a host of fit-looking folks perform a series of everyday moves, each smash-cut to the same person doing the functional equivalent in the gym. (A guy standing from a train station bench suddenly executes a perfect barbell squat; a woman hoisting her carry-on bag into a overhead bin swings a kettlebell).

The spotÂ is fast, intuitive and requires no dialogue to convey its point that life is a continuum of motion from real life to gym life, and Fitbitâs trackers erase the seam between the two.Â The pithy slogan: âGet Fit. In Style.â After a fewÂ hours on the couch, thatâs exactly what the ad made us want to do.