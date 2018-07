Fitbit’s Super Bowl Ad Is Just the Inspiration You Need Today

This year’s Super Bowl ads offered, as usual, a little bit of everything. From the funny (Drake spoofing his own bizarre Hotline Bling video while shilling for T-Mobile) to the less-so (Steve Harvey spoofing his Miss Universe mixup to also hawk T-Mobile).

Our favorite was Fitbit's “Dualities,” touting the new Blaze smart watch ($200, amazon.com). In the straightforward clip, set to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’s jaunty Little Demon, a host of fit-looking folks perform a series of everyday moves, each smash-cut to the same person doing the functional equivalent in the gym. (A guy standing from a train station bench suddenly executes a perfect barbell squat; a woman hoisting her carry-on bag into a overhead bin swings a kettlebell).

The spot is fast, intuitive and requires no dialogue to convey its point that life is a continuum of motion from real life to gym life, and Fitbit’s trackers erase the seam between the two. The pithy slogan: “Get Fit. In Style.” After a few hours on the couch, that’s exactly what the ad made us want to do.