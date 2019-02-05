Fitbit Is Having a HUGE Valentine's Day Sale on Some of Their Most Popular Trackers
From now until February 16, you can save big on the Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Versa, and Fitbit Ionic.
In the market for a new Fitbit (or have someone you still need to find a Valentine's Day gift for)? You're in luck: The brand is slashing prices on some of their most popular trackers. From now until February 16, three Fitbit trackers are up to $40 off on Fitbit.com and Amazon.com. New Year's resolution to get more steps—check!
• Fitbit Charge 3 ($129-$149; fitbit.com and amazon.com). With a touchscreen, smartphone notifications, and seven days of battery life, this remains one of Fitbit's most popular trackers, if not its most high-tech—and the current sale makes it a lot more affordable. In addition to a discount on the classic black and blue gray colorways, you can also save $20 on the slightly more expensive special edition hues.
• Fitbit Versa ($169-$199; fitbit.com and amazon.com). The Versa is an incredible fitness tool for people who want a watch to help them through their toughest sweat sessions. You'll get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, personalized onscreen workouts, and four days of battery life. Also good: The ability to stream more than 300 songs right from your wrist.
• Fitbit Ionic with GPS ($230; fitbit.com and amazon.com). The seriously high-tech Fitbit Ionic is the most heavily discounted tracker on this list at $40 off of its original retail price. It boasts a ton of impressive features, including dynamic personal coaching, continuous heart rate monitoring, multiple sport modes, and a water-resistant material that lets you swim in it up to 50 meters. All with a built-in GPS so you can track your distance covered and route maps.