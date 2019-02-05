Fitbit Is Having a HUGE Valentine's Day Sale on Some of Their Most Popular Trackers

In the market for a new Fitbit (or have someone you still need to find a Valentine's Day gift for)? You're in luck: The brand is slashing prices on some of their most popular trackers. From now until February 16, three Fitbit trackers are up to $40 off on Fitbit.com and Amazon.com. New Year's resolution to get more steps—check!

• Fitbit Charge 3 ($129-$149; fitbit.com and amazon.com). With a touchscreen, smartphone notifications, and seven days of battery life, this remains one of Fitbit's most popular trackers, if not its most high-tech—and the current sale makes it a lot more affordable. In addition to a discount on the classic black and blue gray colorways, you can also save $20 on the slightly more expensive special edition hues.

• Fitbit Versa ($169-$199; fitbit.com and amazon.com). The Versa is an incredible fitness tool for people who want a watch to help them through their toughest sweat sessions. You'll get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, personalized onscreen workouts, and four days of battery life. Also good: The ability to stream more than 300 songs right from your wrist.

• Fitbit Ionic with GPS ($230; fitbit.com and amazon.com). The seriously high-tech Fitbit Ionic is the most heavily discounted tracker on this list at $40 off of its original retail price. It boasts a ton of impressive features, including dynamic personal coaching, continuous heart rate monitoring, multiple sport modes, and a water-resistant material that lets you swim in it up to 50 meters. All with a built-in GPS so you can track your distance covered and route maps.

