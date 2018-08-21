The Fitbit Charge 3 Is Here—and Has Some Incredible New Features

In the market for a new fitness tracker? You're shopping at the perfect time: Fitbit just announced an update to their bestselling Charge 2 device. The Charge 3, which the company is calling their "most advanced tracker ever," is available for presale now and officially ships in a few weeks.

Preorder now: $150 and up; fitbit.com

The Fitbit Charge 3 has many of the features you've come to love about the previous Charge model: insights on heart rate, distance traveled, and calorie burn; smartphone notifications; and a sleek, durable interface. The new model is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and boasts a significantly larger touchscreen (it's about 40% bigger, but 20% lighter, thanks to aerospace grade aluminum). If you have an older Fitbit, you might also notice that the Charge 3 feels more like a smartphone; you can easily swipe between apps, and the backlit display automatically adjusts to different types of light.

But our senior fitness editor Rozalynn S. Frazier is probably most excited about the better-than-ever battery life. "A single charge should last you seven days, which is a game changer—especially for someone like me, who always seems to forget to plug in my device at night," she says.

Also cool, according to Roz? The ability to easily swap out bands. The Charge 3 offers three different types: silicone sports bands in four cheery hues for $30, woven bands in two colors for $35, and midnight blue or plum leather bands for $50. The different textures make taking your fitness tracker from a workout class to dinner and drinks totally seamless.