This Fit Mom Did 1,490 Burpees in One Hour and Broke a World Record

Blake Bakkila
May 10, 2018

Liz Llorente just burpee-ed her way into the record books. On Sunday, the Australian fitness trainer and mother of two participated in a challenge where she completed a leg cramping 1,490 burpees in an hour. Llorente’s achievement was live streamed on YouTube and racked up more than 77K views in just a few days.

Llorente didn’t just break the world record for the most burpees by a female. Inspired by people who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she also teamed up with MS Australia and has so far raised just over half of her goal of $10,000.

Yesterday I was asked if I like to portray the image of being able to ‘do everything in when coaching in gym’. It got me thinking! this is definitely not how I want people to see me....... but I wonder if I’m achieving that? So here is the start, some insight if you will Let’s start with the physical body one that has been through many years of sport, eating disorder abuse, been through 2 pregnancies, gym workouts, and multiple fitness competition preps and post preps. It’s a body that although I’m very proud of, that I still get insecure about at times, and that each day I am still embracing loving every damn inch of it - because heck yes it’s been through plenty and it’s still working for me!! I have cellulite and stretch marks on my butt and am not as lean as I was for comp a few months back - but damned if I am going to do 45mins to an hour of fasted cardio every morning at 430am for the rest of my life!!! I am aware that when seen this body to many may be there ideal - and to many it may not..... and either way I am totally ok with that!! I’ll also let you know I have a mind that some days doesn’t feel great, I feel sad and fearful and worried about what others may think! In my friendship circle and in my business. Every day I try to be my best self - but some days don’t quite go to plan! Some days I’m not happy and I don’t want to train, and I eat chocolate and ice cream and drink tequila (delicious) and go off my meal plan. I have a heap of exercises that I can’t do in the gym, and yes sometimes I cheat on them or avoid them altogether! I feel pain during cardio and I want to stop. I feel nervous meeting new people and worry about what I will talk about! I may make things look and sound easy at times and these days I guess thats the issue with social media, it’s the highlights! I am a woman who has a HUGE passion and goal to want to make a difference in this world through health + wellness. I am just like you! I feel what you feel. I’ve been where you are - and I know you should keep going! So if you want to chat with me or ask me questions or work with me..... please come and ask! I love nothing MORE than helping, and connecting!!

Llorente used her amazing muscle strength to spotlight those who have been robbed of theirs by a cruel illness. “Can you imagine waking up one day unable to do the everyday things you would usually take for granted?” she wrote on her fundraising page. “Like not being able to see properly (or at all), you physically can’t get out of bed, can’t walk to the phone to call someone—anyone—or live a life without pain?”

As it stands, the current world record holder is fellow Australian Kathryn Beeley, who completed 1,321 burpees in an hour in February 2017.

While her title has not been confirmed by Guinness, there has been some controversy surrounding Llorente’s form. Here’s how we describe a classic burpee: Squat and put your hands on the ground, hop your legs into a plank and do a pushup. Then hop your feet back to your hands, stand, and jump.

As the clip shows, Llorente skipped the push-up portion and hopped her legs forward and back. When her feet came forward, she would do a small hop without standing and jumping with her arms up. (In Beeley’s video, she doesn’t do a push up, but she did perform the stand-and-jump part.)

Llorente told The Washington Post that her form was intentional and met the Guinness guidelines.

“My coach and I made the decision that I would keep myself as close to the floor as possible in order to minimize energy output for the maximum number of reps in total,” she said. “It was very strategic.”

More important than the form, however, is the reasoning behind Llorente’s feat. And she admits it was pretty extreme.

“I knew I needed to do something that was a bit crazy, so I decided I would pick an exercise that so many people love to hate and try to do that for 60 minutes and try to beat the current world record,” she said in the same interview.

