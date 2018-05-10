This Fit Mom Did 1,490 Burpees in One Hour and Broke a World Record

Liz Llorente just burpee-ed her way into the record books. On Sunday, the Australian fitness trainer and mother of two participated in a challenge where she completed a leg cramping 1,490 burpees in an hour. Llorente’s achievement was live streamed on YouTube and racked up more than 77K views in just a few days.

Llorente didn’t just break the world record for the most burpees by a female. Inspired by people who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she also teamed up with MS Australia and has so far raised just over half of her goal of $10,000.

Llorente used her amazing muscle strength to spotlight those who have been robbed of theirs by a cruel illness. “Can you imagine waking up one day unable to do the everyday things you would usually take for granted?” she wrote on her fundraising page. “Like not being able to see properly (or at all), you physically can’t get out of bed, can’t walk to the phone to call someone—anyone—or live a life without pain?”

As it stands, the current world record holder is fellow Australian Kathryn Beeley, who completed 1,321 burpees in an hour in February 2017.

While her title has not been confirmed by Guinness, there has been some controversy surrounding Llorente’s form. Here’s how we describe a classic burpee: Squat and put your hands on the ground, hop your legs into a plank and do a pushup. Then hop your feet back to your hands, stand, and jump.

As the clip shows, Llorente skipped the push-up portion and hopped her legs forward and back. When her feet came forward, she would do a small hop without standing and jumping with her arms up. (In Beeley’s video, she doesn’t do a push up, but she did perform the stand-and-jump part.)

Llorente told The Washington Post that her form was intentional and met the Guinness guidelines.

“My coach and I made the decision that I would keep myself as close to the floor as possible in order to minimize energy output for the maximum number of reps in total,” she said. “It was very strategic.”

More important than the form, however, is the reasoning behind Llorente’s feat. And she admits it was pretty extreme.

“I knew I needed to do something that was a bit crazy, so I decided I would pick an exercise that so many people love to hate and try to do that for 60 minutes and try to beat the current world record,” she said in the same interview.